Bruins Notes: Big Win Over Canadiens, Geekie & Zadorov

The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. After entering the third period down 3-2, the Bruins responded with two unanswered goals and secured the win.
Bruins' Win Against Canadiens Is Massive
There is no question that the Bruins' win against the Canadiens is a big one. It is always special to secure a comeback win against your biggest rival, and the Bruins did so for their fans at TD Garden.
Yet, from a standings perspective, this win also carries importance. With the Bruins defeating the Habs in regulation, they are now only one point behind them in the Atlantic Division standings.
Bruins' Morgan Geekie Hits Milestone Against Montreal
Geekie undoubtedly played a major role in the Bruins' win against the Canadiens, as he scored twice. This included him scoring the Bruins' game-winning goal in the third, so it was an impressive night for No. 39.
Geekie's strong performance also helped him hit a brand new milestone. With his second of the night, Geekie recorded the 100th goal of his NHL career. It took the 27-year-old 384 games to get his 100th career goal.
In 51 games this season, Geekie now has 28 goals and 47 points. This is after he set career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games this past season for the B's. With this, a significant portion of his 100 career goals have come over the last two seasons. This shows just how much Geekie has broken out for the Black and Gold.
Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Has Injury Scare But Finishes Game
The Bruins' win against the Canadiens did feature a scary moment, though. After receiving a hard hit from Canadiens forward Zack Bolduc, Zadorov fell awkwardly on his leg and needed assistance off the ice.
Yet, thankfully for the Bruins, Zadorov was able to return for the third period and finish the game. The Bruins' big defender is a warrior.