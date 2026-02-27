Bruins Open To Trading Notable Forward Prospect

The Bruins are reportedly open to moving one of their notable prospects.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Boston Bruins are standing out as likely buyers. This is because they currently hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and have multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address.
Now, based on a new report, the Bruins are open to trading one of their most notable
With the Bruins now having multiple promising young centers in their system, it is not necessarily surprising to hear that they are open to the idea of moving Poitras. The 21-year-old forward has had trouble finding his fit with Boston and could benefit from a fresh start.
Poitras has spent the majority of this season down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. In 47 games with Providence on the year, he has recorded nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points. He also has scored one goal in three games this season with Boston.
Selling teams certainly could be interested in a young forward like Poitras, as he has skill and has shown good upside at times during his young career. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins end up moving him ahead of the deadline from here.