Bruins Pick Skilled Winger & 6-Foot-8 Defender In New Mock Draft

Could the Bruins look to add these two prospects to their system at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft?
The Athletic's Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler released a new mock draft where they predicted each of the first two rounds of this year's entry draft.
The Boston Bruins were featured twice in their mock draft, as they have both their first-round pick and second-round pick for this year's draft.
With the Bruins' first pick, Wheeler had the Original Six club selecting right winger Elton Hermansson. The 18-year-old would certainly be a fascinating prospect for the Bruins to add to their system, as he demonstrated plenty of promise this season.
In 38 games this campaign with MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan, Hermansson recorded 11 goals, 10 assists, and 21 points. He also had three goals and nine points in 13 games with MoDo's U20 team this season. With numbers like these and the Bruins needing help at the right wing position, bringing in a youngster like Hermansson could be worth considering for Boston.
With the Bruins' second-round pick, Pronman had the Black and Gold select defenseman Maksim Sokolovskii. The first thing that immediately stands out about Sokolovskii is that he is 6-foot-8 and plays a heavy game. With this, he would give the Bruins a new big prospect defenseman, which would not be a bad thing at all.
Sokolovskii appeared in 44 games this season with the London Knights of the OHL, where he posted two goals, eight points, 49 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating. The potential for him to become an impactful shutdown defenseman in the NHL is there, so he would be a nice prospect for the Bruins to land if he is still available in the second round.