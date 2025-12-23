Bruins' Projected Lineup For Big Canadiens Matchup

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Dec. 23 to face off against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins will be looking to pick up a win in their final game before the holiday break.

The Bruins are entering this contest ice-cold, as they have lost each of their last three games. The Bruins have also lost four out of their last five games, so there is no question that this matchup against the Canadiens is an important one for them.

The Bruins will be getting their first look at defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, as the left-shot defenseman is set to play on Boston's third pairing with Mason Lohrei against Montreal. The 24-year-old defenseman will be looking to make a strong first impression with the Bruins after being claimed off waivers by the Black and Gold last week.

The Bruins also could be getting one of their key forwards back against Montreal, as Viktor Arvidsson is a game-time decision. The 32-year-old forward has appeared in 25 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded seven goals, seven assists, 14 points, and a plus-1 rating.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their game against Montreal.

Bruins' Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves - Sean Kuraly - Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Nikita Zadorov & Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Kolyachonok & Mason Lohrei

Bruins' Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman