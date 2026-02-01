Bruins Prospect Report: Hagens, DiPietro, Letourneau & More

Michael DiPietro is continuing to shine in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. DiPietro stopped all 24 shots he faced in his most recent appearance against the Charlotte Checkers. With this, he now has an 18-5-0 record, an AHL-best 1.67 goals-against average, and an AHL-best .940 save percentage. At some point, he surely will get a chance with Boston, right?