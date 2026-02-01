Bruins Prospect Report: Hagens, DiPietro, Letourneau & More

Let's take a look at how a few of the Bruins' prospects are doing.
The vibes are good with the Boston Bruins right now. At the time of this writing, they have a 32-20-3 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division standings. They have also won eight out of their last 10 games.
While the Bruins' current players are having success, several of their prospects are also shining. Due to this, let's take a look at a few of them in this latest Bruins prospect report.
James Hagens
Bruins top prospect James Hagens is simply on fire with Boston College right now. The 19-year-old forward has two goals and seven points over his last four games for BC. With this, he now has 12 goals and 25 points in 21 games this season for the school.
Dean Letourneau
Hagens is not the only Bruins prospect impressing with BC right now, as Dean Letourean is also playing some excellent hockey. The 6-foot-7 forward has three goals and six points in his last four games for BC. This included him recording two goals and an assist against UNH on Jan. 23.
Michael DiPietro
Michael DiPietro is continuing to shine in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. DiPietro stopped all 24 shots he faced in his most recent appearance against the Charlotte Checkers. With this, he now has an 18-5-0 record, an AHL-best 1.67 goals-against average, and an AHL-best .940 save percentage. At some point, he surely will get a chance with Boston, right?
Frederic Brunet
Frederic Brunet is continuing to trend in the right direction with Providence. The left-shot defenseman is on fire with the AHL squad, posting six points in his last six games. He now has seven goals, 16 assists, and 23 points in 41 games this season with Providence. The Bruins could have found a hidden gem with the 2022 fifth-round pick.