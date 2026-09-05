Bruins Prospect Rifles Home First Goal of KHL Season

The 2026-27 season is officially underway in Russia, and with it, a brand new season for multiple Boston Bruins prospects.
One of those prospects in 2026 fourth-round pick Matvei Kotkov.
Kotkov, 18, made Lokomotiv Yaroslavl outright as an 18-year-old, an incredibly impressive accomplishment for the young man.
In their season opener, Kotkov scored the first goal of the year less than 10 minutes into the game:
It's an absolutely wicked shot, in a perfect spot and gave the goalie no chance. The Russian winger could become a game breaking prospect for Boston.
At the time of the draft, this was his scouting report written on draft day:
"Kotkov missed the first two months of the MHL season (Russian junior league) with injury.
The Russian winger posted 14 goals and 31 points in 34 games after returning, then had 9 goals and 15 points in 18 playoff games, as his team won the Kharlamov Cup, with Kotkov getting named Playoff MVP.
He's a smaller winger with a great shot."
That shot was certainly on display in Russia today.