Bruins Prospects Given Leadership Roles with College Team

It's officially September, which means hockey is back across the world this month. The highlight is always the return of the NHL and the Boston Bruins, of course.
However, and just like in similar years, the Bruins have a ton of prospects slated to play in the NCAA this upcoming season, and with that comes the elevation of players into leadership roles throughout the college landscape.
Two Bruins prospects were honored and named as alternate captains for the 2023 National Champions and ECAC members, the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Quinnipiac enters this season after a seventh-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, a truly remarkable run for the university.
The two Bruins prospects in question are 2023 third-round pick Chris Pelosi and 2024 fourth-round pick Elliott Groenewold.
Both were named alternate captains and will wear an 'A' for Quinnipiac this season. Undrafted player Mason Marcellus will serve as captain.
Pelosi, 21, had a great 25-26 campaign, posting college career highs across the board with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 35 games, a very strong campaign indeed.
Groenewold, 20, had one of the best and most underrated seasons for any Bruins prospect in 25-26, where he was named the 2026 ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman and then was named to ECAC First Team All-Conference.
Groenewold played all 40 games on the blue line in a grueling college schedule and posted 7 goals and 20 points as a defenseman. Groenewold led the nation in plus-minus with a plus-39 rating, the best of anyone in college since the 2015-16 season and only the third time in the last 20 years.