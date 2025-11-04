Bruins Provide Latest Elias Lindholm Injury Update

During the Boston Bruins' Oct. 30 matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, Elias Lindholm left the contest with a lower-body injury after receiving a hit from Jordan Greenway.

Following the matchup, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said he expected Lindholm to be out of action for a few weeks.

While speaking to reporters following Nov. 3's practice, including 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson, Sturm confirmed that Lindholm will be out week-to-week after having his MRI.

Although this was the expected outcome of Lindholm's injury, it is still tough news for the Bruins that it has been confirmed. The 30-year-old is the Bruins' top center, and they will miss his contributions while he is forced to be sidelined.

Lindholm has had a solid start to the 2025-26 season, as he has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, and 19 hits in 13 games. He has also been outstanding at the dot, winning 57.5% of his faceoffs.

The Bruins will now be forced to adjust with Lindholm set to miss a decent chunk of time.

In 95 games over two seasons with the Bruins so far, Lindholm has posted 21 goals, 35 assists, 56 points, 93 blocks, 133 hits, and a 55.6 faceoff winning percentage.