Bruins Provide Rough Casey Mittelstadt Injury Update

The Boston Bruins are expected to be without forward Casey Mittelstadt for a decent chunk of time.

While speaking to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Mittelstadt is considered week-to-week with his lower-body injury.

Mittelstadt did not play in the Bruins' most recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 8. Now, with this update from Sturm, it is clear that Mittelstadt will be missing more games due to his injury.

The Bruins will be without two of their top-six forwards, as Elias Lindholm is also out week-to-week due to injury. This is certainly far less than ideal, but the Bruins will now be looking to stay hot from here.

Mittelstadt has been bouncing back nicely this season with the Bruins. In 15 games with the Original Six club so far this season, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has four goals, five assists, nine points, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he had four goals, two assists, and a minus-17 rating in 18 games with the Bruins following being acquired at the 2025 NHL trade deadline from the Colorado Avalanche.

In 453 career NHL games over nine seasons split between the Buffalo Sabres, Avalanche, and Bruins, Mittelstadt has recorded 85 goals, 160 assists, and 245 points.