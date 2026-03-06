Bruins Pull Off Multi-Player Trade With Flyers

The Bruins have made their first trade of deadline day.
The Boston Bruins have struck a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers for their first trade of deadline day.
The Bruins have announced that they have acquired Massimo Rizzo and Alexis Gendron from the Flyers in exchange for Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward.
Rizzo has spent all of this at the ECHL level with the Reading Royals, where he has recorded six goals and 22 points in 29 games. This is after he had six goals and 18 points in 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.
Gentron has recorded 10 goals and 22 points in 47 games this season with the Phantoms. This is after the 5-foot-10 winger had 20 goals and 28 points in 63 games last season with Lehigh Valley.
Harrison was selected by the Bruins with the 85th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 46 games this season with the Providence Bruins, he had eight goals and 17 points.
As for Edward, the big defenseman was one of the Bruins' toughest prospects, but is now heading to the Flyers organization. In 21 games this season with the Maine Mariners, he had seven assists and 28 penalty minutes. He also had zero points in nine games for Providence this season.