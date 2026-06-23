Bruins Re-Sign Promising Goalie Prospect For 2026-27 Season

The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their goalie prospects around.
The Bruins have announced that they have signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2026-27 season. At the NHL level, the 24-year-old goalie will have an $850,000 cap hit.
Zajicek just played his first AHL season with the Providence Bruins in 2025-26 and proved to be a nice addition to their roster. In 21 games for Providence during this past season, he had a 14-6-1 record, a 2.44 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage.
This was after Zajicek had a 15-13-0 record, a .930 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 29 games with HC Litvinov in Czechia during the 2024-25 season.
With numbers like these, Zajicek is a goalie prospect who fans should keep an eye on next season. The young netminder will be looking to take another step forward with his development next season with Providence.