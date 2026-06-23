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Bruins Re-Sign Promising Goalie Prospect For 2026-27 Season

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Michael DeRosa
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The Bruins are keeping this young goalie around.

The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their goalie prospects around.

The Bruins have announced that they have signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2026-27 season. At the NHL level, the 24-year-old goalie will have an $850,000 cap hit. 

Zajicek just played his first AHL season with the Providence Bruins in 2025-26 and proved to be a nice addition to their roster. In 21 games for Providence during this past season, he had a 14-6-1 record, a 2.44 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage.

This was after Zajicek had a 15-13-0 record, a .930 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 29 games with HC Litvinov in Czechia during the 2024-25 season. 

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With numbers like these, Zajicek is a goalie prospect who fans should keep an eye on next season. The young netminder will be looking to take another step forward with his development next season with Providence. 

Zajicek was ranked as the Bruins' 10th-best prospect back in March by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler

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