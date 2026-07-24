Bruins Reportedly Closing In On Ex-Player As Providence's New Head Coach

The Boston Bruins continue to hit the overhaul and reset button on the\nProvidence Bruins, and one of the first steps of that process is reportedly\ncomplete.\n\nAccording to Providence reporter and insider Mark Divver\n[https://x.com/MarkDivver/status/2080439793717039525?s=20], the P-Bruins are\npromoting assistant coach Trent Whitfield to head coach.\n\nWhitfield has been with the Providence Bruins as an assistant coach for the last\n10 seasons, remarkable job consistency.\n\nWhitfield played 194 games across four AHL seasons with Providence from 2009\nuntil 2013, while also serving as team captain.\n\nDivver additionally reported that Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Clark\ncould be joining the staff to fill Whitfield's void as an assistant.\n\nWard has won the Clark Cup as the champions of the USHL, and has remained one of\nthe best teams in all the USHL under his watch.\n\nThe winds of change continue to blow through Providence, and giving fresh blood\ntheir first kick at a head coaching gig is a terrific way to keep things moving\nforward.