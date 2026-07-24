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Bruins Reportedly Closing In On Ex-Player As Providence's New Head Coach

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins continue to hit the overhaul and reset button on the Providence Bruins, and one of the first steps of that process is reportedly complete.

According to Providence reporter and insider Mark Divver, the P-Bruins are promoting assistant coach Trent Whitfield to head coach.

Whitfield has been with the Providence Bruins as an assistant coach for the last 10 seasons, remarkable job consistency.

Whitfield played 194 games across four AHL seasons with Providence from 2009 until 2013, while also serving as team captain.

Divver additionally reported that Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Clark could be joining the staff to fill Whitfield's void as an assistant.

Ward has won the Clark Cup as the champions of the USHL, and has remained one of the best teams in all the USHL under his watch.

The winds of change continue to blow through Providence, and giving fresh blood their first kick at a head coaching gig is a terrific way to keep things moving forward.

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