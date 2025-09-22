5 Bruins Who Could Surprise In A Big Way

Hockey season is so back for the Boston Bruins.

The Original Six club kicked off their training camp earlier this week and just played their first preseason game of the year against the Washington Capitals on Sep. 21. With this, the 2025-26 regular season will also soon be here.

With the Bruins' season rapidly approaching, now feels like the perfect time to take a look at a handful of Bruins who could end up being nice surprises for the Atlantic Division club this season.

Fabian Lysell, RW

While some of the hype surrounding 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell has dropped in recent years, fans should not give up on him yet. The young forward has stood out early on this training camp, as he has not shown promise with the puck but has also been more active when it comes to the physical side of the game. This is certainly encouraging, and it could help his chances of making the NHL roster if he keeps this kind of play up.

It is also important to note that Lysell is still just 22 years old. Due to this, he still has time to improve and cement himself as a full-time NHL player. It will be fascinating to see if the promising prospect can take that next step, but the possibility of him doing so should not be ruled out.

Recent Bruins News

Takeaways From Boston Bruins Preseason Debut

New Bruins Forward Is Sneaky X-Factor

Bruins Top Prospect Impressing Marco Sturm Big Time

Bruins Star's Revenge Tour Starts Now

Dans Locmelis, C

Dans Locmelis is another Bruins prospect who needs to be watched incredibly closely this preseason. The 21-year-old forward has undoubtedly shown good promise early on during his time with the Bruins organization. If he has a strong camp, the possibility of him getting a shot on the NHL roster this season should not be ruled out.

Locmelis has already demonstrated at the AHL level that he possesses good offensive upside, too. In six regular-season games with Providence in 2024-25 after signing his entry-level contract, the 2022 fourth-round pick recorded three goals, 12 points, and a plus-4 rating. While the sample size was small, this kind of production is very impressive. If he builds off this in 2025-26, he could very well compete for a spot on Boston's roster this campaign.

Michael DiPietro, G

Michael DiPietro had a tough first preseason game for Boston against the Capitals, as he allowed five goals on 21 shots. While this was certainly not how DiPietro wanted to get his preseason started, he still has time to get things back on track before the regular season begins. When looking at the year DiPietro just had in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, fans should be optimistic about his future with the Black and Gold.

DiPietro was named the AHL's top goalie this past season with Providence, and it is easy to understand why when looking at his stats. In 40 AHL appearances with Providence on the year, he posted a 26-8-5 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.05 goals-against average. After an AHL season like this, he very well could take that next step and blossom into an NHL-caliber goaltender. Maybe that will happen this year with Boston.

Matej Blumel, RW

The Bruins made a fascinating move when they signed Matej Blumel to a one-year contract in free agency this summer. After the Dallas Stars elected not to tender Blumel a qualifying offer, the Bruins swooped in to sign him, and it's a move that could benefit them. When looking at the numbers Blumel has put together in the AHL, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him.

Blumel was simply fantastic with the Texas Stars this past season, as he scored an AHL-best 39 goals and recorded 72 points in 67 AHL games. This was after he posted 31 goals and 62 points in 72 games with Texas in 2023-24. Thus, Blumel has had plenty of success in the AHL, and it is going to be fascinating to see if his offensive skill can help him land a spot on the Bruins' NHL roster this season.

Alex Steeves, C/LW

Alex Steeves is another interesting forward on the Bruins who is looking to earn a spot on their NHL roster in 2025-26. The Bruins signed the 6-foot forward in free agency this summer after the Toronto Maple Leafs elected not to re-sign him. Like Blumel, Steeves has had a lot of success at the AHL level offensively, so it makes sense that the Bruins have taken a chance on him, too.

Steeves spent the majority of this past season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. In just 59 games on the year, Steeves finished second in the AHL with 36 goals and posted 62 points. With the Bruins needing more scoring, it very well could open the door for Steeves to get chances with the NHL club this season. If the Bruins give him an opportunity, the 25-year-old could have that big breakout season he is looking for.