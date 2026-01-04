Bruins Rookie Joins Elite Company With Big Canucks Game

The Boston Bruins picked up a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 3. With this, the Bruins now have a 22-18-2 record and have won each of their last two games.

Bruins forward Fraser Minten had a big night in the Original Six club's win against the Canucks, as he scored two goals in the matchup. This included him scoring the overtime winner, so there is no question that Minten stepped up in a major way for the Black and Gold in this one.

Due to his big performance, Minten also accomplished something that has not been done often in Bruins history.

According to ESPN's John Buccigross, Minten is now just the third Bruins player 21 years old or younger with a multi-goal game with an overtime winner in franchise history. Per Buccigross, the only other two players who accomplished this were David Pastrnak and Joe Thornton.

That is undoubtedly some elite company for Minten to join.

Minten will now be looking to continue to impress with the Bruins as the season rolls on. In 42 games so far this campaign with the Bruins, the 6-foot-2 center has posted eight goals, nine assists, 17 points, and a plus-8 rating. He has also posted four points over his last two games alone.