Bruins Roster Uncertainty Makes For Bold Training Camp Decisions

The summer in the NHL has fully set in, with large swaths of quiet taking over the league, with no major moves overly imminent.
However, the Boston Bruins roster still feels far from set.
The Bruins still have 10 NHL-ready defensemen on the roster, all of whom would require waivers to be sent down through.
That uncertainty in who ends up on the roster will become the storyline of training camp if the situation isn't handled before the then.
Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Connor Clifton, and Will Borgen are locks.
Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, Frederic Brunet, and Jordan Harris will be the players competing on the bubble.
Jonathan Aspirot feels like he should be a lock, but nothing may be certain at this point.
All told, the overall situation leaves the Bruins with more uncertainty than stability and gives fans a huge reason to pay close attention throughout training camp as the Bruins sort through the biggest early-season decision they'll make.