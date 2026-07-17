Bruins Schedule Features Unfavorable Quirk

The Boston Bruins unveiled their 2026-27 complete regular season schedule on\nThursday afternoon, and that schedule came with one unfavorable quirk.\n\nAs every team released their schedules, information on back-to-backs came out.\n\nWith an expanded 84-game regular season, starting earlier, and no month-long\nbreak for the Olympics, the schedule was not expected to be as chaotic as last\nyear's had been.\n\nFor the Bruins, in terms of back-to-back games, they did not get quite so lucky.\n\nThe Bruins are tied for the second-most back-to-back games in the NHL, tied with\nfour other teams.\n\nThe Bruins have 14 back-to-back games across the schedule total, a not-so\nunreasonable amount.\n\nHowever, here's where the quirk kicks in.\n\nTeams facing opponents in the second half of a back-to-back provides a strong\nopportunity to bank some extra points.\n\nThe Bruins drew the short straw, only facing opponents in that situation eight\ntimes, tied for the third-fewest in the NHL.\n\n\n\nCompare that to the luck of the Montreal Canadiens, who face opponents in that\nsituation 19(!) staggering times.\n\nWhile it won't make or break Boston's season, it could've provided some extra\nhelp. Not to be for the Bruins this year.