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Bruins Schedule Features Unfavorable Quirk

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins unveiled their 2026-27 complete regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon, and that schedule came with one unfavorable quirk.

As every team released their schedules, information on back-to-backs came out.

With an expanded 84-game regular season, starting earlier, and no month-long break for the Olympics, the schedule was not expected to be as chaotic as last year's had been.

For the Bruins, in terms of back-to-back games, they did not get quite so lucky.

The Bruins are tied for the second-most back-to-back games in the NHL, tied with four other teams.

The Bruins have 14 back-to-back games across the schedule total, a not-so unreasonable amount.

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However, here's where the quirk kicks in.

Teams facing opponents in the second half of a back-to-back provides a strong opportunity to bank some extra points.

The Bruins drew the short straw, only facing opponents in that situation eight times, tied for the third-fewest in the NHL.

Compare that to the luck of the Montreal Canadiens, who face opponents in that situation 19(!) staggering times.

While it won't make or break Boston's season, it could've provided some extra help. Not to be for the Bruins this year.

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