Bruins Send 4 Players Down To AHL

The Boston Bruins have announced that Dalton Bancroft, John Farinacci, Dans Locmelis, and Billy Sweezey have all been assigned to the Providence Bruins.

Bancroft certainly had a solid preseason for the Bruins and will now look to carry that momentum over to Providence. The 24-year-old forward appeared in five games last season for Providence, where he scored one goal. This was after he had 15 goals and 27 points in 36 games with Cornell University in 2024-25.

Farinacci made his NHL debut with Boston last season in the club's season finale against the New Jersey Devils and scored a goal. In 58 games with Providence in 2024-25, he had 10 goals and 38 points.

Locmelis joined Providence at the end of last season after signing his entry-level deal. He undoubtedly thrived after joining Providence in 2024-25, posting three goals and 12 points in just six games with the AHL squad. This was after he had eight goals and 33 points in 40 games with UMass-Amherst in 2024-25.

As for Sweezey, the right-shot defenseman has cleared waivers. In 64 games last season with Providence, he had one goal and 10 points.