    Bruins Reveal Roster For Capitals Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 2, 2025, 14:11
    The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Oct. 2 to face off against the Washington Capitals. The Bruins will be looking to pick up a victory after losing their last game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the shootout. 

    The Bruins have now announced their roster for their matchup against the Capitals, and a good portion of it is made up of players who are expected to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. However, there will be a few NHL regulars in the lineup for the Bruins, as players like Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, and Mark Kastelic will be playing.

    Here is the Bruins' full roster for their contest against the Capitals.

    Bruins' Forwards 

    • Johnny Beecher
    • Matej Blumel
    • Patrick Brown
    • Riley Duran
    • Brett Harrison
    • Mark Kastelic
    • Marat Khusnutdinov
    • Fabian Lysell
    • Georgii Merkulov
    • Matt Poitras
    • Alex Steeves
    • Riley Tufte

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    • Jonathan Aspirot
    • Frederic Brunet
    • Michael Callahan
    • Jordan Harris
    • Henri Jokiharju
    • Mason Lohrei
    • Victor Soderstrom

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    • Michael DiPietro
    • Joonas Korpisalo
    • Simon Zajicek

