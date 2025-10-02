Bruins Reveal Roster For Capitals Matchup

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Oct. 2 to face off against the Washington Capitals. The Bruins will be looking to pick up a victory after losing their last game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the shootout.

The Bruins have now announced their roster for their matchup against the Capitals, and a good portion of it is made up of players who are expected to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. However, there will be a few NHL regulars in the lineup for the Bruins, as players like Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, and Mark Kastelic will be playing.

Here is the Bruins' full roster for their contest against the Capitals.

Bruins' Forwards

Johnny Beecher

Matej Blumel

Patrick Brown

Riley Duran

Brett Harrison

Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov

Fabian Lysell

Georgii Merkulov

Matt Poitras

Alex Steeves

Riley Tufte

Bruins' Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot

Frederic Brunet

Michael Callahan

Jordan Harris

Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei

Victor Soderstrom

Bruins' Goaltenders

Michael DiPietro

Joonas Korpisalo

Simon Zajicek

