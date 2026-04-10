Bruins Send Ex-Canucks Forward To AHL After Hagens Signing

The Bruins have assigned Lukas Reichel to the AHL.
After signing James Hagens to his entry-level contract earlier this week, the Boston Bruins have assigned one of their other forwards to the AHL.
The Bruins have announced that Lukas Reichel has been assigned to the Providence Bruins.
Reichel was acquired by the Bruins from the Canucks at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. After starting his Bruins tenure in Providence, Reichel was called up to Boston's roster back in March.
Reichel kicked off his Bruins tenure with a big performance, as he recorded a goal and an assist in his debut against the Winnipeg Jets. However, he has cooled off since then, recording one assist in his last eight games for Boston. Now, he is heading back to Providence's roster.
Reichel has played in three games for Providence since the trade, where he has one goal and five points. The 2020 first-round pick should once again provide Providence's offense a boost down the stretch.
In 28 NHL games this season split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Canucks, and Bruins, Reichel has three goals, five assists, eight points, and a minus-2 rating.