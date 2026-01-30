Bruins Share New Elias Lindholm & Pavel Zacha Injury Updates

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has provided updates on Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha.
While speaking to reporters, including Boston.com's Conor Ryan, Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that both Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha won't be traveling with the team for their upcoming Florida road trip.
According to Ryan, Sturm also shared that he does not believe Lindholm and Zacha are in jeopardy of missing the Olympics due to their injury, but will have more tests.
With this news, the Bruins are expected to be without their top two centers for both the Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning and their following contest against the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. This is certainly tough news for Boston, as both clubs are not only very talented but also in their division.
Lindholm has not played since leaving the Bruins' Jan. 27 contest early after suffering an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old center has been having a strong bounce-back season with the Black and Gold, posting 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points in 44 games so far. This includes him recording seven points over his last six games.
Zacha, on the other hand, left the Bruins' most recent matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers early due to injury. In 54 games this season for the Bruins, Zacha has 15 goals, 22 assists, and 37 points.