Bruins Should Make Big Trade For Ducks Young Center

The Bruins should consider targeting Ducks forward Mason McTavish this off-season.
The Boston Bruins need to improve their forward group this off-season if they hope to have more success in 2025-26. One specific need they have is another top-six center.
When looking at potential trade candidates this off-season, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish stands out as an interesting potential target for the Bruins to consider.
McTavish has been creating some chatter as a potential trade candidate, as he has been scratched a few times by the Ducks this year. This included during the regular-season and now during the playoffs. If Anaheim does make McTavish available this off-season, the Bruins would be wise to kick tires on him.
At just 23 years old, McTavish is still young enough that he could improve. He has shown early on in his career that he is capable of making an impact in a top-six role. This was especially the case during the 2024-25 season, as he recorded 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games for Anaheim.
While McTavish's offense dropped a bit this season (17 goals and 41 points in 75 games), it is certainly fair to wonder if a change of scenery could not only help him bounce back but hit a new level next season. Perhaps joining a team like the Bruins that needs serious help in their top six could help McTavish break out.
McTavish has a $7 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. With this, he would be much more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired. This adds to his appeal, and it will be interesting to see if the Bruins pursue the 2021 third-overall pick this summer from here.