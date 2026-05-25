Bruins Should Make Bold Trade For Flyers Big Defenseman

The Bruins should consider making a push for Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
One of the Boston Bruins' top goals this off-season should be to improve the right side of their defense. It was one of the weakest parts of their roster this season, and this will only be more of the case if they lose pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Andrew Peeke this summer.
One way that the Bruins could look to improve the right side of their defense is through the trade market. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL heading into the summer, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen stands out as an interesting potential option for the Bruins to consider.
Ristolainen has been a trade candidate for multiple seasons now. With this and the 6-foot-4 blueliner entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, he could be a player to keep an eye on this summer. If the Flyers are open to moving him, the Bruins should strongly consider making a push for him.
Ristolainen would have the potential to be a solid addition to the Bruins' second pairing and penalty kill if acquired. The 31-year-old blueliner has gotten things back on track with the Flyers and has emerged as a key shutdown defenseman on their roster because of it. With the Bruins in need of one, he should be among the blueliners on their radar this off-season.
Ristolainen appeared in 44 games this season with the Flyers, where he recorded one goal, 14 points, 48 hits, 63 blocks, and a plus-10 rating.