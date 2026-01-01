Bruins Should Swing Trade For Intriguing Oilers Forward

The Boston Bruins snapped their six-game losing streak in their final contest in 2025, as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers by a 6-2 final score. This win was certainly needed for the Bruins, as they are trying to stay in the Eastern Conference's tight playoff race.

Yet, with the Bruins' recent struggles, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster. Bringing in another skilled winger should be one of their top priorities, and the Oilers have an interesting option to consider in Andrew Mangiapane.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported during a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that Mangiapane would be willing to waive his no-movement clause if Edmonton could find a suitor that would give him a bigger role. The Bruins would have the potential to give him just that if they brought him in.

When looking at the Bruins' current roster, Mangiapane could be a nice fit in their middle six if brought in. Furthermore, he would be a clear option for the Bruins to consider for their power play if he bounced back.

Mangiapane has had a tough year for his standards with the Oilers in 2025-26, as he has five goals and 11 points in 40 points. This is after he had 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games last season with the Washington Capitals. Yet, the Toronto, Ontario native's past success makes him an interesting bounce-back candidate.

From 2021-22 to 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, Mangiapane recorded at least 40 points in each season. This included him posting career highs with 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games with the Flames in 2021-22.

It is important to note that Mangiapane would be more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired. This is because he has a $3.6 million cap hit until the end of hte 2026-27 season. With this, he would have the potential to benefit the Bruins for more than just this season if he turned things around in Boston.

Overall, if Mangiapane can be had for a low price, the Bruins should consider taking a chance on him. He has shown during his career that he can be an impactful offensive contributor, and at 29 years old, he is still young enough that he could get things back on track.