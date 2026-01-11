Bruins Sign Breakout Defender To Multi-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their defensemen around, as they have signed blueliner Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $887,500.
The Bruins signing Aspirot to this contract extension is very easy to understand. The left-shot defenseman has been quite the surprise for them this season and has emerged as a key part of their blueline in the process.
In 25 games so far this season with the Bruins, Aspirot has posted two goals, one assist, three points, 29 blocks, 42 hits, and a plus-15 rating. With this, he has been a reliable piece of the Bruins' defensive group and wil be sticking around because of it.
The Bruins have also been immensely better any time Aspirot is in the lineup. The Bruins have an 18-6-1 record when the 26-year-old defenseman plays. Without him, they have gone 6-13-1. With this, there is no question that he has made a positive impact when in the lineup for the Bruins.
Aspirot will now be looking to continue to impress after landing this extension with the Bruins. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his breakout year from here.