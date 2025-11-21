Bruins Sign Ex-Canucks Defender To AHL PTO

The Providence Bruins have added a defenseman with NHL experience to their roster, as they have signed blueliner Christian Wolanin to an American Hockey League (AHL) tryout.

Wolanin spent this past season with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he posted four goals, 36 assists, 40 points, and a plus-4 rating in 58 regular-season games. He also recorded two goals and 10 points in 17 playoff games for Abbotsford, who went on to win the Calder Cup.

Wolanin certainly has the potential to give Providence's blueline a boost while on his PTO, as he has shown that he can be impactful at the AHL level. In 238 career AHL games, the left-shot defenseman has recorded 24 goals, 153 assists, and 177 points. This included him posting six goals and 55 points in 49 games with Abbotsford in 2022-23.

Wolanin has also appeared in 86 career NHL games over six seasons, where he has posted six goals, 17 assists, 23 points, and 71 blocks. His most recent appearance at the NHL level was during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks.

Now, after landing this PTO with Providence, Wolanin will be looking to impress in hopes of landing a contract of some kind for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.