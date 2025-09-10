Bruins Sign Former First-Round Pick To AHL Deal

The Providence Bruins have added a former first-round pick to their roster, as they have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract.

Perreault, 23, spent the majority of this past season in the AHL split between the Laval Rocket and the Bakersfield Condors. In 44 AHL games on the year, he posted three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points.



Perreault also played in the ECHL with the Trois-Rivieres Lions during the 2024-25 campaign, recording one goal, five points, and a plus-1 rating in five games.

Perreault was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 27th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in one career NHL game, which was in 2021-22 with the Ducks, where he posted zero points, one block, and a minus-1 rating.

Overall, with this move, Providence is taking a shot on a former first-rounder. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can impress with the AHL club from here. If he does, it could very well help his chances of earning an NHL deal with Boston in the future.

