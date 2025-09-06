Bruins Top Prospect Is Major Breakout Candidate

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The right-shot defenseman had been a popular name in the rumor mill due to the Bruins' struggles before the move came to fruition.

There is no question the Bruins trading Carlo left a notable hole on the right side of defense, but the return they got for him is certainly good. Not only did they add a 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick (Vashek Blanar), but they also acquired a very promising young center in Fraser Minten.

Minten is a smart two-way forward who has the potential to become an important part of the Bruins' roster. The 2022 second-round pick has shown promise early on his career, and it would not be surprising in the slightest if he breaks out for the Bruins in 2025-26 because of it. This is especially so when noting that he has a real shot of earning a spot in the Bruins' top nine due to his solid defensive play and offensive upside.

In six games with Boston after being acquired from Toronto last season, Minten scored a goal and recorded 12 hits. He also performed well in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, recording three goals and seven points in 11 games.

Now, Minten will be looking to build off his solid start to his Bruins tenure next season. The potential for him to blossom into a key part of their forward group is there, and it will be intriguing to see if he can do just that in 2025-26 from here.