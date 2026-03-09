Bruins Sign Soaring Prospect To Multi-Year Extension

The Bruins are keeping this prospect defenseman around.
The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their most promising defenseman prospects around, as they have signed Frederic Brunet to a two-year contract extension. At the NHL level, the left-shot defenseman will have a $875,000 cap hit.
The Bruins also shared that the first year of Brunet's contract extension is a two-way contract, but the second year of it is a one-year deal.
Seeing the Bruins work quickly to lock up Brunet on a multi-year contract extension is easy to understand. The young blueliner is continuing to show major signs of improvement with the Providence Bruins and is one of Boston's top prospects because of it.
In 55 games with Providence so far this season, Brunet has recorded 11 goals, 17 assists, 25 points, and a plus-13 rating. Due to his strong play this campaign, he was named to the AHL All-Star Game.
In 173 career AHL games with Providence, Brunet has recorded 18 goals, 49 assists, 67 points, and a plus-38 rating.