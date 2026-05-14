Bruins Sign Young Forward To Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their young forwards around.
The Bruins have announced that they have signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year, $950,000 contract extension.
The Bruins acquired Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks at this year's trade deadline. In 10 regular-season games with Boston following the trade, he recorded a goal and three points. He also played in one playoff game for Boston, where he was held off the scoresheet.
Reichel also spent some time with the Providence Bruins after being acquired. In four regular-season games with Providence, he had one goal and six points. He had zero points in three playoff games for Providence.
Seeing the Bruins keep Reichel around on this cheap one-year, prove-it deal is understandable. The 23-year-old forward will now be looking to tap into his potential more next season for the Black and Gold and have a breakout year.
Reichel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 198 career NHL games, he has recorded 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points.