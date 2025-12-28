Bruins Skilled Prospect Has Great Game For Providence

The Providence Bruins picked up a 7-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 27. One of the main reasons for Providence's blowout win over Springfield was the play of Boston Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras.

Poitras certainly stepped up for Providence offensively in their matchup against the Thunderbirds, as he scored two goals and recorded an assist. With this, there is no question that Poitras put together an excellent game for Providence.

With his three-point performance against the Thunderbirds, Poitras has now recorded six goals and 18 points in 27 games so far this season with Providence. He has also posted three goals and five points over his last four games, so it is clear that the young forward is starting to heat up for Providence.

The Bruins are hoping that Poitras can become a key part of their NHL roster in the future. If the 2022 second-round pick can build off his strong game against the Thunderbirds and keep producing offensively for Providence, perhaps it could open the door for him to get called up to Boston's roster again in the near future.

In 66 games over two NHL seasons with Boston, Poitras has posted six goals, 20 assists, and 26 points. With Providence, he has recorded 23 goals, 36 assists, and 59 points in 67 career AHL games.