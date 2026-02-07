Bruins Skilled Prospect Is On Fire For Providence

This Bruins prospect is starting to heat up for Providence.
The Boston Bruins may currently be on their Olympic break, but the Providence Bruins are still playing games.
Providence just faced off against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday and won by a 3-1 final score. With this, Providence has now won each of its last nine games.
Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov was a major reason for Providence's latest win, as he scored two goals in the contest. After this strong performance, the 25-year-old forward now has 16 goals, 19 assists, 35 points, and a plus-11 rating in 41 games so far this season with the AHL squad.
Merkulov has once again been a key offensive contributor for Providence this campaign and is only staying hot as the season rolls on.
Merkulov is currently on a five-game point streak with Providence, where he has recorded three goals and seven points over that span. With this, there is no question that the 5-foot-11 forward is on a nice hot streak right now, and he will be looking to build off it from here.
If Merkulov continues to impress with Providence as the season rolls on, perhaps it could open the door for him to get another look on Boston's roster at some point this season. Time will tell what happens on that front.