Bruins Star Exits Rangers Matchup For Family Matter

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie has left the team's Jan. 10 matchup against the New York Rangers due to a family matter, the Black and Gold announced on their official X account.

Geekie ended the afternoon with one shot in 6:14 of ice time and seven shifts against the Rangers before leaving the contest.

Geekie has appeared in 45 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded 25 goals, 16 assists, and 41 points. This is after he had a monster year in 2024-25, setting career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games for the Bruins.

In 197 games over three seasons with the Bruins, Geekie has recorded 75 goals, 62 assists, and 137 points.