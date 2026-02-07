Bruins Star Gets Bad Olympics News

This Bruins forward had to drop out of the Olympics due to injury.
The IIHF has announced that Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has been replaced by on Team Czechia's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics by Filip Chlapik due to injury.
Zacha has been sidelined since exiting the Bruins' Jan. 29 game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. Now, with this unfortunate update, the Bruins forward will not be able to play at the Olympics.
This is undoubtedly a tough blow for Czechia, as Zacha was expected to be one of the team's key forwards during the Olympics. Yet, they will now need to adjust without having the skilled Bruins forward on their roster.
Zacha has appeared in 54 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded 15 goals, 22 assists, 37 points, and 42 hits. This is after he had 14 goals, 33 assists, and 47 points in 82 games during this past season with the Bruins.