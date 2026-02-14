Bruins Star Getting Big Opportunity With Team USA

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is getting his chance with Team USA.
Swayman is set to start for Team USA this afternoon when they face off against Team Denmark.
This is undoubtedly an exciting moment for Swayman, as this will be his Olympic debut. Thus, there is no question that all eyes will be on the Bruins goaltender as he looks to lead Team USA to a big victory against Denmark.
Team USA started the Olympics on a high note, as they defeated Team Latvia by a 5-1 final score. Now, it will be interesting to see how they perform with Swayman between the pipes against Denmark.
In 38 games this season with the Bruins, Swayman has a 22-12-3 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.92 goals-against average.