Bruins Star Is Proving His Doubters Wrong Big Time

It's time for Bruins forward Elias Lindholm to get more props.
The Boston Bruins picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. With this, the Bruins improved to a 29-20-2 record and 60 points.
Bruins forward Elias Lindholm played a role in the Bruins' win, as he scored a power-play goal in the first period and recorded an assist on David Pastrnak's game-winning goal.
This was just the latest strong performance from Lindholm in what has been a very good season for the veteran center. In 41 games on the year with the Black and Gold, he now has nine goals, 26 assists, and 35 points. Over a full 82-game schedule, he'd be on pace for 70 points, which is impressive.
Lindholm is not showing any signs of slowing down as the season rolls on, either. Over his last three games, the 2013 first-round pick has recorded five points. Thus, it's clear that the Bruins' first-line center is feeling it right now.
With the way Lindholm is producing this season, there is no question that he is starting to prove his doubters wrong. While he had an up-and-down season during his first year with the Bruins (47 points in 82 games), it is clear that he is having himself a strong bounce-back campaign with Boston in 2025-26.
Lindholm's playmaking and two-way play have been two of the many reasons why the Bruins have been far better in 2025-26. If the 6-foot-1 forward continues to produce well offensively while also making a positive impact with his defensive play, the Bruins should be in good shape as the season rolls on.