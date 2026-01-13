Bruins Star Morgan Geekie Reveals Great News

Bruins star Morgan Geekie had some big news to share.
Boston Bruins star forward Morgan Geekie left the team's Jan. 10 contest against the New York Rangers early due to a family matter. He also did not play during the team's following game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 11.
Now, Geekie has shared the reason for his absence, and it is certainly very good news for No. 39 and his family.
While speaking to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin, Geekie shared that he and his wife, Emma, welcomed their son, Max, on Saturday. In addition, Geekie shared that everyone is doing well, which is certainly very excellent to hear.
Geekie is also set to return to the Bruins' lineup for their Jan. 13 contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which is also good news for the Black and Gold.
Hearing that everything is great with Geekie and his family is undoubtedly exciting to hear. Now, the star forward will be looking to make a big impact in his return to the Bruins' lineup.
In 45 games so far this season with the Bruins, Geekie has recorded 25 goals, 16 assists, and 41 points. This is after he set career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games this past season for the Bruins.