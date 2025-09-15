Bruins Star Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

With the 2025-26 season almost here, the NHL Network has been in the process of revealing its Top 50 Players Right Now list. They most recently released the players who received spots No. 40 through No. 31, and a Boston Bruins star has made the cut.

The NHL Network ranked Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy as the 38th-best player in the league. With this, he received a better ranking than other stars like Gustav Forsling (Florida Panthers) and Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils).

A few players who ranked ahead of McAvoy on the NHL Network's list are Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers), Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers), and Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes).

Seeing McAvoy make the NHL Network's Top 50 Players Right Now list again is not surprising, as he is a major difference-maker on the blueline. In 50 games this past season for the Original Six club, the right-shot defenseman recorded seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points, 81 blocks, and 89 hits.

While McAvoy made the NHL's top players list again this season, he did drop a bit compared to last year's list. Last year, McAvoy received the No. 26 spot on the NHL Network's list after he scored a career-high 12 goals and recorded 47 points in 74 games with the Bruins during the 2023-24 season.

