Bruins Star Target Shuts Down Trade To Big Rival

This Bruins trade target blocked a trade to one of Boston's rivals.
On Wednesday, reports came out that the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues agreed on a trade centering around Colton Parayko. However, the deal was not finalized, as the two clubs were waiting on Parayko's decision to waive his no-trade clause or not.
Now, Parayko has made his decision.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Parayko has used his no-trade clause to block a trade to Buffalo.
With this, Parayko will remain with the Blues for the time being and will not be heading to the Sabres. This is certainly not a bad thing for the Bruins, as they would have needed to deal with Parayko in their division if he accepted a move to Buffalo.
This also opens the door for the Bruins to kick tires on Parayko if they wish to. There is no question that he would be a very good addition to their top four if acquired, as he is a very solid shutdown defenseman. However, if the Bruins and Blues came to terms on a Parayko deal, the 6-foot-6 defenseman would need to approve a move to Boston for it to have any chance of coming to fruition.