Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins Star Target Shuts Down Trade To Big Rival cover image

Bruins Star Target Shuts Down Trade To Big Rival

Michael DeRosa
2h
Partner
Pinned
527Members·3,865Posts
michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

This Bruins trade target blocked a trade to one of Boston's rivals.

On Wednesday, reports came out that the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues agreed on a trade centering around Colton Parayko. However, the deal was not finalized, as the two clubs were waiting on Parayko's decision to waive his no-trade clause or not.

Now, Parayko has made his decision.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Parayko has used his no-trade clause to block a trade to Buffalo. 

With this, Parayko will remain with the Blues for the time being and will not be heading to the Sabres. This is certainly not a bad thing for the Bruins, as they would have needed to deal with Parayko in their division if he accepted a move to Buffalo.

This also opens the door for the Bruins to kick tires on Parayko if they wish to. There is no question that he would be a very good addition to their top four if acquired, as he is a very solid shutdown defenseman. However, if the Bruins and Blues came to terms on a Parayko deal, the 6-foot-6 defenseman would need to approve a move to Boston for it to have any chance of coming to fruition. 

BruinsBoston BruinsNHL RumorsNHL Trade RumorsSt. Louis Blues
Latest News
2