Bruins Star Target Shuts Down Trade To Big Rival

This also opens the door for the Bruins to kick tires on Parayko if they wish to. There is no question that he would be a very good addition to their top four if acquired, as he is a very solid shutdown defenseman. However, if the Bruins and Blues came to terms on a Parayko deal, the 6-foot-6 defenseman would need to approve a move to Boston for it to have any chance of coming to fruition.