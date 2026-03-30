Bruins STUN Jackets, Erase 3-0 Deficit, Win 4-3 In Shootout

The Boston Bruins (42-24-8) scored their win of the season on Sunday evening, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets (38-24-12) 4-3 in the shootout on Sunday night.
The Bruins trailed 3-0 after the first period. Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment had made it 2-0 before eight minutes had passed.
Old friend Charlie Coyle made it 3-0 in the final 30 seconds of the first period, with a power play snipe.
Boston came out strong and dominated the second period. But, they didn't score. Trailing 3-0, it'd take everything to come back against a desperate, hungry Blue Jackets squad.
Add in that the Bruins entered tonight just 1-20-1 when trailing after two periods. By all conventional wisdom, this game was over.
Not tonight. Not this resilient, unkillable, and frankly, elite Boston hockey club. Four days after a late equalizer leading to an OT win against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins did it again.
Charlie McAvoy provided the chink in Jet Greaves' armor. He snuck one through the five-hole with 13:31 to go. Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson picked up the assists.
With 11:23 to go, Columbus put Boston on the power play. Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm shook up an ailing man advantage, demoting Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm in favor of Casey Mittelstadt and Arvidsson.
Six seconds into the power play. Zacha deflected one top shelf, beating Greaves and making it a one-goal game with 11:17 to go.
McAvoy and Arvidsson picked up the apples, the same trio collecting points.
Boston pushed, and pushed hard. Arvidsson thought he tied it with 1:16 to go, rifling a shot into Greaves' skate, which went into the net. After review, it was deemed no goal, which was the call on the ice.
In the final minute, Columbus took a penalty. Sturm called on the same unit, with Geekie serving as the extra attack with the cage empty.
Two scrambles yielded nothing. The clock bled down to 17 seconds. David Pastrnak wrapped it around and slid it in front.
Coyle intercepted with 13 seconds to go, but Arvidsson read it. Arvidsson poked the puck right off Coyle's stick with about 12 seconds to go, just knocking it to Zacha, all alone in front.
Zacha made no mistake. He sniped it.
Zacha tied the game with exactly 11 seconds to go. The Bruins celebrated euphorically, a well-earned comeback to get at least a point. Boston wasn't satisfied.
Boston dominated overtime, but Greaves wouldn't let his team lose in the 3-on-3 period.
Jeremy Swayman, starting on the second straight night, denied Adam Fantilli to kick off the shootout.
Fraser Minten then scored with a slick shot, beating Greaves blocker side.
Swayman then stopped Kirill Marchenko, while Greaves denied a Casey Mittelstadt bid.
Coyle, who scored earlier in the game and then had the costly turnover, needed some redemption. His quick release fooled Swayman and scored bar down with the game on the line.
Sturm called on Arvidsson in the bottom of the third round, with a chance to win it.
Arvidsson delivered, with a gorgeous set of dekes, ending with Arvidsson roofing a backhand home.
The Bruins piled on in celebration, euphoric in their cheers. Some mobbed Swayman, who made excellent saves early despite the deficit, and did enough to keep the game in reach.
Three assists and the shootout winner for Arvidsson. Two goals and an assist for Zacha. They starred for Boston once again.
The Bruins end the night with a six-point lead over the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card Spot.
Next up, the Bruins host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, another good litmus test after this current three-game winning streak.