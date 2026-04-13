Bruins' Sturm Gives James Hagens Big Praise After Strong NHL Debut

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm had some praise for James Hagens following his NHL debut.
Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens made his NHL debut for the Original Six club on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is fair to say that the 19-year-old made an impact, as he recorded an assist in Boston's 3-2 win over Columbus.
Hagens did not look out of place in the slightest during his debut with the NHL club, and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm had some praise for the skilled rookie following Boston's win.
"I thought he was good," Sturm said about Hagens. "I thought the whole line was great. They used their speed. They were not afraid to make plays. They made a lot of good decisions. They never really got in trouble... I was curious how James was going to handle it, and he did a good job."
Sturm then discussed why he gave Hagens playing time during the final stretch of the game.
"He gave me a reason for it. It's not just because of his name, and he's a high pick, whatever it is, no. I put him out there because I trusted him, and the whole line did a great job. So, they deserved to be out there."
Clearly, Hagens left a strong first impression with Sturm during his first NHL game. Given how his debut went, he certainly has made a case for himself to play in Boston's season finale against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.