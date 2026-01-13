Bruins Superstar Rewarded For Monster Week

Bruins star David Pastrnak was rewarded for his big week.
Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak has been on a major heater, and he has now been rewarded because of it.
The NHL has named Pastrnak as the Third Star of the Week from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11. When looking at how well the Bruins winger performed during it, there is no question that he earned it.
Pastrnak simply dominated during the week, as he recorded two goals, seven assists, and nine points in just four games. This included him scoring two goals against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 6 and recording an impressive six assists against the New York Rangers on Jan. 10.
After his big week for the Bruins, Pastrnak now has 19 goals, 36 assists, and 55 points in 41 games so far this season. With this, the 2014 first-round pick is on pace to have fourth straight 100-point season and is once again making a huge impact for the Original Six club.
It will now be interesting to see if Pastrnak can stay hot for the Bruins from here. It is clear that No. 88 is feeling it in a big way right now.