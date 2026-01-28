Bruins Surging Star On Pace For Big Season Milestone

This Bruins forward is on pace to hitting a nice milestone.
The Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators in overtime by a 3-2 final score on Jan. 27. Morgan Geekie played a role in the Bruins' win, as he scored at the 2:48 mark of the second period to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
With this goal, Geekie scored his 30th of the season in just his 53rd contest of the campaign. He also has five goals and seven points over his last five games, so there is no question that he is red-hot for the Bruins right now.
With the way Geekie is performing, he is also on pace to hit an impressive single-season milestone.
Geekie is well on pace to record his first career 40-goal season in 2025-26. If he does, he would be the first Bruin to do so, not named David Pastrnak, since Glen Murray did in 2002-03.
With the way Geekie is scoring this season, he is undoubtedly giving the Bruins another star sniper to work with in addition to Pastrnak. He has been one of the many reasons for Boston's turnaround in 2025-26, and it will be fascinating to see if he can end the year with at least 40 goals from here.