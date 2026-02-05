Bruins' Tanner Jeannot Beats Up Panthers' A.J. Greer

Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot won his scrap with Panthers winger A.J. Greer.
One of the main reasons why the Boston Bruins signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract this past off-season was because of his toughness.
Jeannot certainly showed it off during the club's Wednesday night contest against the Florida Panthers.
During the first period of the matchup, Jeannot dropped the gloves with former Bruins forward A.J. Greer and was the clear winner of the scrap.
While Greer had a solid start to the beginning of the fight, Jeannot took complete control as it carried on before landing the takedown. This included Jeannot connecting with several hard punches on Greer.
This is exactly the kind of hard-nosed style of play the Bruins expected when they signed Jeannot to his long-term deal. Greer is known for his toughness, too, but it is clear that Jeannot had the upper hand in this scrap.
In 52 games this season, Jeannot has recorded six goals, 14 assists, 20 points, and a plus-2 rating.