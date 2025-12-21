Bruins: This Amazing Stat Shows How Elite Morgan Geekie Is

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie built on his excellent 2025-26 season during the team's Dec. 20 contest against the Vancouver Canucks. While the Bruins lost in the shootout to the Canucks, Geekie certainly did his part to keep Boston in the game, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist.

With this latest big game, Geekie now has an impressive 25 goals and 39 points in just 36 games this season. This is after he set career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games this past season with the Bruins.

Geekie also has now accomplished an amazing stat with his latest goal against the Canucks.

With his goal against Vancouver, Geekie has now become the first player in the entire league to score 50 goals in the 2025 calendar year. According to the NHL's official X account, it took Geekie 79 games to score his 50th goal in 2025.

This is a truly incredible stat from Geekie, and it effectively demonstrates just how dominant a goal-scorer he has become. Furthermore, what's even more impressive is that Geekie has scored more than half of his career NHL goals in 2025 alone. This is because he currently sits at 97 career NHL goals, meaning he had 47 before the year began. Thus, there is no question that the skilled forward has broken out in a major way for Boston in 2025.

The Bruins have five more games left in 2025, so Geekie still has time to score even more goals for the club before we move on to 2026. It has simply been a great year for No. 39.