Bruins' Top Off-Season Addition Is A Big Bounce-Back Candidate

Just back during the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres, Peterka scored 27 goals and set career highs with 41 assists and 68 points in 77 games. When noting that this season was not long ago at all, it is certainly fair to argue that he has the potential to hit numbers like these again with Boston this season. This is especially so if he gets the opportunity to play with David Pastrnak this season.