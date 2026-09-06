Bruins' Top Off-Season Addition Is A Big Bounce-Back Candidate

Keep an eye on this new Bruins forward in 2026-27.
The Boston Bruins added multiple new players to their roster this off-season.
However, the Bruins' most notable addition is forward JJ Peterka. The Original Six club acquired the 24-year-old winger from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round picks, so they are expecting him to be an important part of their forward group.
However, it is clear that Peterka is also entering this season with the clear goal of bouncing back. The skilled forward had a tough season by his standards in 2025-26, as he posted 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games. Yet, when looking at his past numbers, there is a clear reason to think that he can get things back on track in Boston.
Just back during the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres, Peterka scored 27 goals and set career highs with 41 assists and 68 points in 77 games. When noting that this season was not long ago at all, it is certainly fair to argue that he has the potential to hit numbers like these again with Boston this season. This is especially so if he gets the opportunity to play with David Pastrnak this season.
Nevertheless, it is going to be intriguing to see what kind of season Peterka can have for the Bruins in 2026-27.