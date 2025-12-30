Bruins' Top Prospect Has Monster Game For Team USA

The Boston Bruins are expecting top prospect James Hagens to be a major part of their future. The 2025 seventh-overall pick has the tools to become a very impactful NHL player later down the road, and he certainly showed off his potential during Team USA's 6-5 win against Team Slovakia at the World Junior Championship.

Hagens put together a fantastic game for Team USA, as he scored two important goals for the club. With under a minute left in the second period, Hagens tied the game up at 4-4 for Team USA. Then, Hagens gave Team USA a 5-4 lead 18 seconds into the third period. With this, there is no question that the 19-year-old forward played a big role in Team USA's victory over Team Slovakia.

With his strong performance for Team USA, Hagens has now posted four points in three games during the tournament.

Hagens was not the only Bruins prospect who had a big game for Team USA, though. Will Zellers also scored during the third period to give the Bruins a 6-4 lead. With this, Zellers now has an impressive four goals and six points in just three games this tournament.

Bruins fans should be excited about Hagens and Zellers shining for Team USA. These two skilled youngsters have the potential to be nice parts of the Bruins' future, and it will be fascinating to see how they build on their strong play from here.