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Bruins Waive Former Canucks Forward After Playoff Exit

Michael DeRosa
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The Bruins have placed one of their forwards on waivers.

The Boston Bruins' playoff run came to an end with their frustrating 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6. With this, the Bruins now have an important off-season ahead. 

With the Bruins' post-season run over, they have made a roster move. According to PuckPedia, the Bruins have placed forward Lukas Reichel on waivers. 

If Reichel clears waivers, he will join the Providence Bruins for their post-season run. 

The Bruins acquired Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 23-year-old forward played in 10 regular-season games this season for Boston following the trade, posting one goal and three points. He also played in one playoff game for the Bruins, where he had a minus-2 rating in 13:51 of ice time. 

Assuming Reichel clears waivers, he certainly has the potential to give Providence a nice boost. In four games for Providence this season, he had one goal and six points. 

Reichel is entering this off-season as a pending restricted free agent. It will be interesting to see what the Bruins end up doing with the 2020 first-round pick this summer. 

In 198 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Canucks, and Bruins, Reichel has recorded 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points. 

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