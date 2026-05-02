Bruins Waive Former Canucks Forward After Playoff Exit

The Bruins have placed one of their forwards on waivers.
The Boston Bruins' playoff run came to an end with their frustrating 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6. With this, the Bruins now have an important off-season ahead.
With the Bruins' post-season run over, they have made a roster move. According to PuckPedia, the Bruins have placed forward Lukas Reichel on waivers.
If Reichel clears waivers, he will join the Providence Bruins for their post-season run.
The Bruins acquired Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 23-year-old forward played in 10 regular-season games this season for Boston following the trade, posting one goal and three points. He also played in one playoff game for the Bruins, where he had a minus-2 rating in 13:51 of ice time.
Assuming Reichel clears waivers, he certainly has the potential to give Providence a nice boost. In four games for Providence this season, he had one goal and six points.
Reichel is entering this off-season as a pending restricted free agent. It will be interesting to see what the Bruins end up doing with the 2020 first-round pick this summer.
In 198 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Canucks, and Bruins, Reichel has recorded 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points.