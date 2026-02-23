Bruins Would Be Smart Not To Trade Veteran Forward

While Arvidsson had a tough year last season, there is no question that he has bounced back nicely with the Bruins this campaign. In 45 games so far this campaign, he has recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the 33-year-old forward has emerged as a key part of the Bruins' lineup and is in their top six.