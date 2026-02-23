Bruins Would Be Smart Not To Trade Veteran Forward

While this Bruins forward is a pending UFA, the Original Six club would be wise to keep him around.
During this past off-season, the Boston Bruins acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. This was after Arvidsson struggled to find his fit with the Oilers and was in clear need of a fresh start.
While Arvidsson had a tough year last season, there is no question that he has bounced back nicely with the Bruins this campaign. In 45 games so far this campaign, he has recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the 33-year-old forward has emerged as a key part of the Bruins' lineup and is in their top six.
Yet, with Arvidsson being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), some have wondered if the Bruins could end up moving the veteran forward ahead of the deadline. Given the season he has had, he could have the potential to get them a decent return in a move.
However, with Arvidsson being such a strong fit on the Bruins' roster and the club currently holding a playoff spot, Boston would be wise not to trade him. He has become an important part of the Bruins' roster, and there is no question that moving him would create a notable hole in their lineup.
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with Arvidsson ahead of the deadline.