Bruins Young Center Should Hit Another New Level Next Season

Fraser Minten is just getting started.
The Boston Bruins took a nice step in the right direction this season by making the playoffs and ending the campaign with 100 points. While the Bruins fell to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the playoffs, it was still a successful year for the Black and Gold.
There were many reasons behind the Bruins' turnaround this season. Among them was the emergence of young center Fraser Minten.
Minten not only cemented himself as a full-time NHL player this season but became one of the Bruins' top forwards in the process. In 82 games this campaign with the Bruins, he set new career highs with 17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points, and 142 hits. He also saw time on both their power play and penalty kill because of his strong all-around play.
As well as Minten played this season for the Bruins, there is no question that he has the potential to be even better for them next campaign. At just 21 years old and 107 games into his NHL career, Minten is still developing his game. As he continues to gain more experience, he should only improve.
If Minten can take another step forward next season, it would be huge for a Bruins club that is looking to get back to being a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. This is especially so when noting that the Bruins need serious help at center.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Minten puts together for the Bruins next campaign from here.