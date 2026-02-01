Bruins Young Forward Is Continuing To Dominate

This Bruins forward is only getting better as the season rolls on.
The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a 6-3 final score in their most recent contest. With this, the Bruins improved to a 32-20-3 record and are six points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Fraser Minten once again was a major reason for the Bruins' win against the Flyers, as he put together a very good performance for the Black and Gold. The 21-year-old center scored a goal and recorded two assists in Boston's victory against Philadelphia.
This was only the latest strong game from Minten, as he has been simply on fire for the Bruins as of late.
With his three-point game against the Flyers, Minten now has 14 goals, 15 assists, and 29 points in 55 games this season for the Bruins. He has also recorded 16 points over his last 15 games alone, so there is no question that the youngster is breaking out in a big way.
If Minten continues to play this well for the Bruins, it will certainly help their odds of making the playoffs this spring. It is clear that the Bruins made the right call bringing him in last season from the Toronto Maple Leafs.